Early NFL picks and score predictions for Week 1 games in the 2025 season

Sunday, September 7th

Giants @ Commanders

I almost feel bad for the New York Giants this year, as they've got the hardest schedule in the NFL and are being given a brutally tough opponent in Week 1. The Giants could end up winning just three-ish games in 2025 given how bad the roster is and how bad of a QB Russell Wilson has been over the past couple of seasons. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders won't be upset.

Commanders win 30-17

Panthers @ Jaguars

The Carolina Panthers might be one of the breakout teams in the 2025 NFL Season, but this could also apply to the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. Both Carolina and Jacksonville need to figure out a way to make things work for the long-term with their young QBs and this is especially true for the Jags, who are wasting away the Trevor Lawrence era.

The first-ever game for Liam Coen as a head coach is certainly going to show, as his Jags team will get out-coached and the Panthers will walk away with an away win.

Panthers win 21-20

Titans @ Broncos

Cam Ward's first game is against the fierce Broncos pass rush, and while Denver has not won an opening game since the 2021 NFL Season, they are almost gifted an easy win here. While Ward may end up being quite good, Denver's got one of the best rosters in the NFL and a QB in Bo Nix who is ready to take the league by storm. The Broncos are going to blowout the Titans.

Broncos win 34-16

49ers @ Seahawks

In a classic NFC West matchup, we saw both the 49ers and Seahawks undergo some major change this offseason. I am not sure what Seattle was trying to do this offseason, but at least we saw the 49ers bring forth some change that actually has a shot of working out for the long-term. The QB and head coach advantage both go to the 49ers here, so the game is going to go how you think.

49ers win 24-20