Every AFC North team's top breakout player for the 2026 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals: Erick All Jr., TE

Be careful how excited about Erick All Jr. you get if you're a Cincinnati Bengals fan, but he's been cleared for all football activity and seems ready to actually contribute to the team.

All has been talked about as a possible draft steal and breakout player ever since the Bengals took him back in the 2024 NFL Draft. He showed his potential with 20 receptions as a rookie, but he suffered another ACL injury that caused him to miss the entire 2025 season.

Dating back to his lone year at Iowa in 2023, far too much of All's developmental years have been robbed by knee injuries. The Bengals have some established veterans like Drew Sample and Mike Gesicki at the tight end position, but those two players caught a combined 43 passes last season.

To say that All has more upside in the passing game than either of them would be a major understatement.

Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders, QB

There certainly isn't a consensus out there about Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders at the moment. He's an extremely polarizing player, and the reasons for that are understandable.

In terms of football, it's hard to argue against Sanders' high potential. He was considered a pretty unanimous 1st-2nd round prospect coming out of Colorado, and even with his flaws, it was shocking to see him fall out of the 1st round entirely, much less all the way to the Browns in the 5th round.

He's competing during training camp with Deshaun Watson for the starting job, but it makes no sense for the Browns as an organization to put Watson back onto the field. He's not going to be around beyond this year, and they need to get a clear evaluation on Sanders, no matter what the results end up looking like.

And Sanders has talent. The offensive line in front of him is upgraded. The weapons are upgraded. He's a young player who is going to make mistakes, but he could prove himself to be a starting-caliber player at the game's most important position this season.