Every AFC team's nightmare scenario in 2026 as training camp approaches

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars - Team takes a 2025 Commanders step back in 2026

The Washington Commanders came out of nowhere in the 2024 NFL Season, winning 12 games and coming within one game of the Super Bowl. Similarly, the 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars came out of nowhere, winning 13 games and getting into the playoffs.

The nightmare scenario here would be if the 2026 Jaguars have the same fate as the 2025 Commanders - a complete 180 and getting into a place where they're all of a sudden back at square one at the worst possible time.

Houston Texans - Texans are more obviously being held back by CJ Stroud in another early playoff exit season

CJ Stroud has been average the past two seasons, but this Houston Texans roster is the best it's been, perhaps in franchise history. The nightmare scenario in 2026 would be if Stroud is the legitimate player holding this team back.

General Manager Nick Caserio improved this roster in the offseason, signing two veteran starting offensive linemen and adding David Montgomery via trade. This roster is simply excellent and plenty good enough to win the Super Bowl, but Stroud has to play better. If not, it'd be a disaster, period.

Indianapolis Colts - Colts again win eight or nine games and just barely miss the playoffs

In what could be a repeat of the 2025 season, the Indianapolis Colts nightmare scenario would be another eight or nine-win season, as it is close to the playoffs, but on the other hand, it feels so far away from being a legitimate contender. This could be the precise definition of being in no man's land in today's NFL.

The Colts did begin the 2025 season 7-1, so perhaps there is hope of a rebound in 2026.

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward fails to take a notable step forward

The idea with second-year quarterbacks that show promise as a rookie is that year two is a nice building block for what could be an awesome future. The Tennessee Titans have enough in place for Cam Ward to make a year two leap, but what if he doesn't?

It would soon cast a massive cloud of doubt over Ward and if he can actually be a legitimate franchise quarterback. With how loaded the AFC is with young quarterback talent, Ward being able to develop could have the Titans on the cusp of being the next great team in the conference.