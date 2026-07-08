Every AFC team's top trade candidate entering training camp in 2026

Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, edge rusher

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a bit of a rebuilding year on the defensive side of the ball, almost completely overhauling their secondary.

They're also in a bit of an evaluation phase off the edge with players like Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Ashton Gillotte, and rookie R Mason Thomas competing for playing time. Anuduke-Uzomah was a 1st-round pick in 2023 out of Kansas State, and missed all of last season with a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason.

Through two seasons prior to that, he had only played 550 total snaps. The Chiefs declined his 5th-year option, which wasn't a surprise, but if their other young guys appear ready for larger roles, Anudike-Uzomah might get shipped off to a team interested in a reclamation project.

Cincinnati Bengals: Kris Jenkins Jr., defensive tackle

The Cincinnati Bengals have had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in recent years, and they seemingly can't figure out the right combination of draft picks and free agents to throw at that unit to fix it.

This offseason, they came out swinging for the fences. They brought in Jonathan Allen after he was cut by the Vikings, then traded for Dexter Lawrence just before the 2026 NFL Draft. Those moves definitely put former 2nd-round pick Kris Jenkins Jr. on the bubble somewhat, and he's considered a longshot to make the team or even get snaps over rookie 6th-round pick Landon Robinson.

Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Brooks, linebacker

Everyone knows the Miami Dolphins have one of the worst rosters in the NFL heading into the 2026 season, maybe the worst in the entire NFL. But that doesn't mean they don't have any good players or players worth having.

One of their best players right now is linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who had 183 total tackles last season, a career-high 13 tackles for loss, and earned 1st-team All-Pro recognition. If the Dolphins weren't in rebuilding mode, Brooks would probably be somewhat untouchable, but because of their situation, he's got to be available if the right offer is made.

Brooks is going to turn 29 in October, and his value will probably never be higher. Linebacker-needy teams should be doing whatever they can to get him.

Baltimore Ravens: Rashod Bateman, wide receiver

There is a really interesting case to be made at this point for Rashod Bateman to be traded. The former first-round pick out of Minnesota has been a solid secondary option for the Ravens in the past, but his effectiveness was the worst we've seen as a pro last year.

In 13 games played, Bateman caught just 19 passes for 224 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He had more yards back in the 2022 season when he only played 6 games.

The Ravens have an intriguing third-year player in Devontez Walker, along with a couple of picks from this year's draft -- Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt -- who could round out their receiver rotation. Bateman's contract is extremely tradable with a base salary of just $2 million this season.