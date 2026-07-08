Every AFC team's top trade candidate entering training camp in 2026

Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts have made it clear where they stand with Anthony Richardson by bringing back the injured Daniel Jones on a two-year deal worth $60 million in guaranteed money.

The former top pick out of Florida is on the outside looking in at the Colts' quarterback position, and they've even got other backup options on the ready with Riley Leonard and Easton Stick.

Richardson is still a talented player, and he's shown flashes in his starting opportunities. There is some team out there that would be more than willing to take a shot on him as a reclamation project/high-upside backup.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Roman Wilson, wide receiver

After making a trade this offseason for veteran receiver Michael Pittman Jr., then taking Alabama's Germie Bernard in the 2nd round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Steelers have put 2024 3rd-round pick firmly on the roster bubble this offseason.

They have some depth at the position in Ben Skowronek, and arguably the draft's top return specialist in 4th-round pick Kaden Wetjen out of Iowa. What role does Wilson have with this team unless it's as an injury replacement?

Especially with a new head coach coming in, this might be the offseason where Roman Wilson has to prove himself an undeniable 3rd option or get shipped off after the preseason.

Los Angeles Chargers: Junior Colson, linebacker

It might be difficult for Jim Harbaugh to part ways with a former Michigan Wolverine, but so far through two seasons, 2024 3rd-round pick Junior Colson has failed to find a consistent role with the Chargers.

He lost the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury, and he didn't play a starter role as a rookie.

The Chargers have veterans Daiyan Henley and Denzel Perryman penciled into the starting lineup, and other proven depth. They probably won't just cut Colson free, by any means, but he's someone that other teams might monitor during the preseason and call Chargers GM Joe Hortiz about.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Walker Little, offensive tackle

NFL teams in need of an option at the left tackle position will be monitoring the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

Walker Little started 14 games last year and is a former 2nd-round pick, but his status with the Jaguars seems to pretty consistently come into question.

Cole Van Lanen is the presumptive starter at left tackle when healthy with Anton Harrison on the right side, so Walker Little is someone teams may assume is available for the right price. The Jaguars will want to get through camp healthy and make sure all their ducks are in a row, but Little could be in demand even if the Jags aren't actively shopping him around.