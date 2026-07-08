Every AFC team's top trade candidate entering training camp in 2026

Buffalo Bills: Keon Coleman, wide receiver

After some significant drama over the past couple of years, it feels like there's a legitimate chance Keon Coleman could be traded before the start of the 2026 season.

Either that, or the Bills are genuinely going to give him a second chance.

Whatever the case, Buffalo has DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir at the receiver position. They might prefer not to simply give up on a guy they picked in the 2nd round just two years ago, but they also might be open to the idea if Josh Palmer and rookie Skyler Bell can step up over the course of the offseason program.

It feels more likely that the Bills are going to give him another shot, but teams in need of receiver help are probably going to be calling.

Houston Texans: Davis Mills, quarterback

Given how valuable he's proven to be for the Texans over the past couple of seasons, it seems extremely unlikely that Davis Mills would be on the move before the start of the season.

He played six games last season, including starting three games. The Texans were 3-0 in his starts and he had five touchdown passes compared to just one interception.

If some team suffers an injury at the quarterback position, you would have to think Mills would be on the short list of quarterbacks they would want to trade for as a replacement option, especially if they have playoff aspirations. Graham Mertz is the Texans' other quarterback right now, so they'd have to be blown away by an offer.

Denver Broncos: Riley Moss, cornerback

The Denver Broncos have enviable depth at the cornerback position, and they're about to have to make some substantial investments at the position.

They have Pat Surtain II, the best cornerback in football. They have Ja'Quan McMillian, maybe the best slot corner in the game as well. McMillian is entering a contract year in 2026.

They have Riley Moss and 2025 1st-round pick Jahdae Barron also on the depth chart, and after playing a backup role last season, many are wondering what the short- and long-term vision for Barron actually is.

Riley Moss has been the primary starter the last two years opposite Pat Surtain, and is now entering a contract year. He's been targeted 221 total times the past two seasons, and while he tied for the league lead with 19 passes broken up last year, he also led the NFL in penalty yardage.

Considering he's in a contract year, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Broncos shop Moss around and ask Barron to start opposite PS2 in 2026.

New England Patriots: Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver

After signing Romeo Doubs in NFL Free Agency and bringing in AJ Brown via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, you can understand if Kayshon Boutte feels a little bit like he got the shaft.

Over the past two seasons, he's caught a combined 76 passes with nine touchdown grabs, and he averaged a very nice 16.7 yards per reception last season. Drake Maye had a QB rating of 133.2 when targeting Boutte this past season, so you would think the Patriots would be more inclined to increase his role.

Going into a contract year, that doesn't appear to be the case. With Mack Hollis, Kyle Williams, and Demario Douglas also back, the Patriots might be willing to move Boutte, who could make a lot of money in the right situation this season.