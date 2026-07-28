Every AFC West team's top breakout player candidate for the 2026 season

Kansas City Chiefs: Nohl Williams, CB

The Kansas City Chiefs changed almost every member of their starting secondary during the 2026 offseason. Dating back to the 2025 offseason, this is an entirely new-look secondary with young players and intriguing free agents, but one of the top breakout candidates is second-year player Nohl Williams.

Williams played 44 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps last season (457 snaps total), racking up 48 total tackles, 7 passes broken up, and 4 tackles for loss.

Williams was productive enough to be penciled in as one of the replacement starters after the Chiefs sent both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson out the door this offseason. He has fantastic size at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, and proved himself worthy as a rookie by allowing under 53 percent of passes thrown into his coverage to be completed.

Las Vegas Raiders: Jack Bech, WR

Maybe this is just manifesting as much as anything else, but our pick for the Raiders' breakout candidate in 2026 is someone the team really needs to have a breakout season.

Second-year receiver and 2025 2nd-round pick Jack Bech had just 20 receptions for 224 yards in his first NFL season, but the Raiders don't have much clarity right now at the wide receiver position for Kirk Cousins and/or Fernando Mendoza.

Someone has to step up and take pressure off of Brock Bowers so the Raiders can actually feature him in the passing game without teams constantly giving him double-team treatment. And in that same vein, someone has to make teams pay for giving Bowers that extra attention.

Bech's draft status would certainly indicate that the Raiders are banking on him taking that next step at some point, and with their receiver position such a question mark, the time is now.