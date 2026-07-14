Every NFC team's top trade candidate entering training camp in 2026

Minnesota VIkings: Jordan Addison, wide receiver

It's going to be very interesting to see how the Minnesota Vikings approach their long-term situation with Jordan Addison.

Of course, in the midst of a quarterback battle, it might not be the best idea to trade one of the top targets the team has in the passing game. With that being said, Jordan Addison's history of off-field issues could change things a little bit.

Since he got into the NFL, Addison was pulled over for reckless driving (140 mph in a 55 mph zone), and he's been arrested twice (DUI, trespassing). The Vikings picked up his 5th-year contract option, but after signing Jauan Jennings in free agency, that contract option might have just bought them some extra time.

Receiver-needy teams might still call the Vikings on Addison, knowing his situation, and force them to turn down strong offers before the start of the season.

Carolina Panthers: Xavier Legette, wide receiver

The Panthers just used a 1st-round pick last year on wide receiver Tet McMillan, and they extended Jalen Coker this offseason.

Xavier Legette is entering a make-or-break training camp in 2026. At least, that's what it feels like from the outside looking in.

Legette was the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he hasn't produced like a 1st-round pick. Up to this point, he's caught just 84 passes in his first two seasons, and has a respectable 7 touchdowns to go along with that.

Even though this can also benefit the Panthers, there will be teams interested in the one thing Legette still has at the age of 25: Upside. Even if the Panthers determine he's no longer a fit for their offense and their plans, teams would undoubtedly have interest in a guy who was picked in the 1st round just a couple of years ago.

Green Bay Packers: Luke Musgrave, tight end

Before the Tucker Kraft injury last year, there were some rumblings that the Green Bay Packers were close to trading Luke Musgrave already.

Musgrave came into the NFL in the same draft class as Kraft, but he was taken a round earlier. The expectations were higher, but when Kraft got his opportunity, he seized it, and it's left Musgrave with a cloudy long-term future in Green Bay.

The Packers don't have a ton of proven options behind Kraft right now, and he's still making his way back from a season-ending knee injury in 2025. With that in mind, Musgrave might not be on the move just yet, but he's one to watch as we get to roster cuts and even into the 2026 season.

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Carter, defensive lineman

This would be a major surprise player on the move at any point in the next 6 months or so, but as many times as his name has popped up, it doesn't feel impossible.

The Eagles have picked up Jalen Carter's contract option for next year, giving him a cap hit over $27 million in 2027. Even though they obviously understand that he's a tremendous impact player, they might not want to invest a contract that's going to reset the market in him.

Keep in mind, the reason Carter fell to the Eagles in the draft in the first place was due to his character concerns coming out of Georgia. Those have lingered into the NFL a bit regarding his maturity and discipline, and if the Eagles want to "sell high" on Carter, this might be the year to do it.

Especially if Howie Roseman can get something really good in return, like Maxx Crosby and a pick, he might be willing to say goodbye to a player of Carter's caliber and let someone else deal with him.