Every NFC team's top trade candidate entering training camp in 2026

Chicago Bears: Cole Kmet, tight end

The Chicago Bears have one of the most enviable tight end groups in the entire NFL heading into the 2026 season. It might be good enough for them to trade from their surplus before the start of the season.

We know Colston Loveland isn't going anywhere, and is likely set to become one of the top 5 overall tight ends in the NFL based on what we saw last season. The Bears also made a bit of a surprise pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Stanford tight end Sam Roush with a 2nd-round pick.

Those investments in Loveland and Roush definitely raise some questions about Cole Kmet, who was the presumptive TE1 in Chicago right before the team selected Loveland in the draft. Now, Kmet's long-term future with the franchise is in question, and he would likely be coveted by teams if the Bears started taking calls.

He's under contract for the next two years with very reasonable base salaries of $1.25 million this year and $8.9 million next year. It would take a decent return to get him, but he seems to be in a situation where he could be available for the right price.

San Francisco 49ers: Mac Jones, quarterback

If there are any NFL teams that have playoff aspirations and an injury at the quarterback position at any point between now and the 2026 NFL trade deadline, you can expect Mac Jones's name to pop up.

Although the 49ers understandably have a high asking price for him (rumored to be a 1st-round value), there is always a chance that the asking price could be worn down, or the payments "split up" over multiple years.

Still, the 49ers have seen firsthand the value Jones brings, and he was one of the better starters in the league last year when he had to play in relief of Brock Purdy. At the pace he was playing at, he was on his way to over 3,100 yards with 20 touchdowns if he'd started all 17 games.

Even though the wide perception is that Jones is just a high-end backup in a favorable offense, the 49ers would absolutely start getting calls if teams needed a full-time starter for this season, and they'd probably be getting some great offers, at that.

Los Angeles Rams: Davis Allen, tight end

Although the Los Angeles Rams might have another blockbuster move or two up their sleeves this offseason (hello, Aaron Donald), I'm not sure they have another major trade in the works.

As far as players on the Rams' roster who could be coveted, it's difficult to find many that make a ton of sense for teams to have interest in, or the Rams to have any remote interest in trading. The tight end position is one where this team is absolutely loaded going into the season, and Davis Allen is a player who might not make sense anymore for Los Angeles.

You might be surprised to learn that Allen played 52 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps last year, but even as this team sets a new bar in terms of using multiple tight ends, they have other players who are set to dominate the snap share.

Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, and Max Klare all could be in line for snaps over Allen. It's possible the Rams would keep 5 tight ends on their roster, but if not, Allen could be a coveted option with some nice experience in Sean McVay's offense.

Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Milroe, quarterback

The Seahawks are another team that doesn't appear poised to be picked over all that much. The one situation that might be worth monitoring over the course of training camp and the preseason is that of quarterback prospect Jalen Milroe.

The Seahawks used a 3rd-round pick on Milroe in the 2025 NFL Draft, a surprising investment especially considering what they paid to get Sam Darnold.

Seattle is once again breaking in a new offensive coordinator, and Milroe wasn't exactly dominating the headlines for the right reasons at OTAs. Drew Lock is already entrenched as Darnold's backup for the time being, and while Milroe has phenomenal upside with his overall talent, it may not be realized in Seattle.