Every NFL playoff contender's weakest link entering crucial Week 18

San Francisco 49ers: 18 sacks (32nd in NFL)

Quite frankly, this number is embarrassing. And it makes the fact that the 49ers have found a way to win 12 games all the more impressive. This is a distinct inability to get to the quarterback. Obviously, pressure and affecting the quarterback are measured in different ways, but 18 sacks as a team? In 16 games?

That is a diabolical number. It's an atrocious number. Not having Nick Bosa has completely destroyed this team's pass rush. And if the 49ers can't get a pass rush in the playoffs, how far can they really expect to go?

Houston Texans: 45.1 red zone touchdown percentage (30th in NFL)

The Houston Texans have the best defense in the NFL right now, and they've needed it over the course of the season. Even though the offense has dealt with more issues on the line, CJ Stroud missing a few games due to a concussion, and no Joe Mixon, they simply shouldn't be this bad when it comes to capitalizing on red zone chances.

It's hard to say that this team "can't" win in the playoffs if this remains the case, because that defense will hold teams to 16 if the offense can only score 17. They'll hold teams to 13 if the offense can only score 14. It's just been that type of run for Houston.

Los Angeles Rams: 29.4 points allowed per game since Week 13 (28th in NFL)

When the Los Angeles Rams are at their best this season, they're nearly impossible to beat. But the Rams haven't been at their best all season, especially since Week 13. In the last four weeks, they are allowing 29.4 points per game, the 5th-worst number in the NFL overall.

We've talked about that Rams secondary being a potential problem all year, and it seems to be rearing its ugly head here late in the season. This team is obviously capable of beating anyone, but they're also proving to be extremely beatable down the stretch.