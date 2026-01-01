Every NFL playoff contender's weakest link entering crucial Week 18

Los Angeles Chargers: 56 sacks allowed (29th in NFL)

The Chargers' biggest red flag at this point should be considered unanimous. Their offensive line and the inability to protect Justin Herbert will be the biggest hurdle this team has to overcome in the postseason. And how much does Herbert allow that pressure to affect him?

Remember last year in the playoffs, Herbert entered the postseason with just three interceptions all year, then he threw four against Houston in one game. It was a catastrophic meltdown that felt like the result of similar problems the Chargers are facing right now.

Green Bay Packers: 23 points off takeaways (31st in NFL)

I wouldn't even believe this stat if it weren't for the New York Jets, who don't have a single interception all season long. If it weren't for the historically bad year from the Jets, the Packers would probably be dead last in this category by a long shot.

There are two reasons for this major flaw of the Packers right now. The first is the obvious: They only have 13 takeaways all year as a defense. That's a stark contrast to the 2024 season where the Packers were forcing turnovers left and right. But even with 13 takeaways, to only have 23 points off of those forced turnovers is hysterically bad. The offense has not capitalized when the defense has come through.

Buffalo Bills: 140.4 rushing yards per game allowed (29th in NFL)

Not being able to stop the run is arguably the worst flaw you can have going into the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills have a cheat code in quarterback Josh Allen, and James Cook has been sensational for that offense as well. But if you can't stop the run, you can't control the pace of the game. You can't keep teams off the field.

The Bills have been one of the worst teams in the NFL all season long at stopping the run, not only ranking 29th in rushing yards allowed but ranking dead last with 24 rushing touchdowns allowed. Not good.