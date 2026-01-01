Every NFL playoff contender's weakest link entering crucial Week 18

Carolina Panthers: -67 point differential (23rd in NFL)

As far as deficiencies, the Panthers' -67 point differential seems pretty mild at first glance. But they are averaging a 6.5-point loss in every game this season outside of a 30-0 win against the Falcons. That's just the reality for this Panthers team at this stage of the season.

As fun as they have been at times, they have put themselves in way too many holes. We just saw Bryce Young throw for 54 yards in a game that could have sealed a division win. This team's lack of consistency on offense could prevent them from doing anything in the playoffs at all, if they get there in the first place.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 245.3 pass yards allowed per game (29th in NFL)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found a way to win nine games this year, but they've also been one of the worst teams in the league at stopping teams from throwing on them. Even though the Steelers have done well to create takeaways and pick off passes this season, they've struggled to stop teams on third down (25th in the NFL).

That won't play in the postseason. If the Steelers are able to beat the Ravens in Week 18, they might enter the playoffs as the "worst" team among the 14 to make it.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1-7 since Week 10 (30th in NFL)

Few teams in the NFL have been worse than the Buccaneers in the second half of the season, which makes absolutely no sense. What we saw from this team earlier in the year had everyone thinking the Bucs could be one of the true contenders in the NFC. Baker Mayfield was in the NFL MVP conversation, Emeka Egbuka was running away with Rookie of the Year, and this team was running away with the NFC South.

Now, they're doing anything but. The artists formerly known as the Cardiac Bucs have fallen off a proverbial cliff.

Baltimore Ravens: 245.3 pass yards allowed per game (29th in NFL)

The Baltimore Ravens are struggling with defending the pass just like their AFC North counterparts in Pittsburgh. In fact, they're allowing the exact same number of passing yards per game. Unlike the Steelers' defense, however, the Ravens have tightened up on 3rd downs and in the red zone. They rank in the top 10 in both of those categories.

As we get into the postseason, the Ravens' inconsistencies offensively might be more reason for concern, but they feel like a dangerous team after the way they just ran all over the Green Bay Packers.