Every NFL team's most obvious potential award winner in 2025 season

NFC North

Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB: Offensive Player of the Year

If the Detroit Lions can somehow find a way to have the best record in the NFC this year, I don’t see any way you can give Coach of the Year to anyone but Dan Campbell. Campbell is being faced with arguably his toughest task yet as Lions coach, despite having a strong roster overall. Losing both coordinators in one offseason is rough. The most likely award candidates in Detroit are on offense, although a healthy (and productive) year from Aidan Hutchinson would put him on the DPOY trajectory. This could be a banner year for Jahmyr Gibbs.

Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR: Offensive Player of the Year

Kevin O’Connell deserves respect here as the reigning NFL Coach of the Year, and certainly if JJ McCarthy can have a breakout season, O’Connell deserves to defend his title. It’s hard to see the Vikings replicating their success from last season as a team but it’s not hard to see Justin Jefferson going out there and doing what he always does. He would have to have a bonkers year to win OPOY but if any receiver can do it, it’s him.

Chicago Bears: Ben Johnson: Coach of the Year

I don’t think we’re going to see Caleb Williams on an MVP trajectory just yet. The Bears don’t have a viable DPOY candidate right now. There are a lot of mouths to feed offensively, so nobody is going to be OPOY or OROY (sorry, Colston Loveland). The most plausible route to someone on the Bears taking home hardware at the end of the year is if the team has success and Ben Johnson is at the center of it. Taking this Chicago team to a division title or even just back to the playoffs could land Johnson a Coach of the Year award.

Green Bay Packers: Josh Jacobs, RB: Offensive Player of the Year

Matt LaFleur could be in line for coach of the year and perhaps the NFC North is just the “Coach of the Year” group to watch overall. With that said, I would say the smart money is on Josh Jacobs being NFL Offensive Player of the Year over anything else. There’s not a DPOY candidate in Green Bay, and while Jordan Love might be a darkhorse MVP candidate, Jacobs has proven he’s a three-down threat with the ability to rack up tons of yards from scrimmage and touchdowns.