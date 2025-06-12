Every NFL team's most obvious potential award winner in 2025 season

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Jalon Walker, LB: Defensive Rookie of the Year

We haven’t had many clear and obvious candidates on this list just yet for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, but Jalon Walker might be as safe of a bet as any. This is not the best year for incoming defensive players in the NFL, and someone like Walker could very well take advantage. It’s not hard to see him potentially racking up 100 tackles, five or more sacks, a few interceptions, and maybe a couple of forced fumbles. He could be a major catalyst for a struggling Atlanta defense.

Carolina Panthers: Tetarioia McMillan, WR: Offensive Rookie of the Year

Unless the Panthers shock the world defensively, I don’t think there is any legitimate candidate for anything on their roster outside of Tet McMillan for Offensive Rookie of the Year. McMillan was the top receiver off the board after Travis Hunter and could give the Panthers offense a serious jolt with his big play abilities. There will be plenty of competition for targets, but if he becomes Bryce Young’s favorite target early on, he’s got a shot.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tristan Wirfs, OT: Protector of the Year

The Buccaneers could honestly have a wide variety of potential NFL award candidates this coming season. While we could easily make a case for Baker Mayfield for an award, maybe Antoine Winfield Jr., or even Bucky Irving, Tristan Wirfs has to be the favorite (or one of them) for the NFL Protector of the Year award. This guy dominated as both a right tackle and left tackle, and it feels like the award was created specifically to recognize players like him. He’s a stud.

New Orleans Saints: Kellen Moore: Coach of the Year

More than any other team on this list, I struggled to come up with something for the Saints. It would take a massive breakthrough (an unexpected one, at that) from one of the quarterbacks on this roster, but maybe Kellen Moore could win NFL Coach of the Year. If the Saints somehow have any semblance of success and compete for the division, Moore will be deserving of some votes, at the very least. This team has no true candidates for anything else, at least none that I feel confident in at this point.