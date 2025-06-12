Every NFL team's most obvious potential award winner in 2025 season

NFC East

New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE: Defensive Rookie of the Year

There were two legitimate considerations for the New York Giants here, both on the defensive side of the ball. I think you could make a case that this team could have the Defensive Rookie of the Year and possibly the Defensive Player of the Year. Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence are absolutely outstanding, but the easier award to win in 2025 might be DROY for Abdul Carter. He’s going to have to start racking up sacks and earning snaps with Kayvon Thibodeaux also vying for time out there, but he has double-digit sack potential.

Philadelphia Eagles: Saquon Barkley, RB: Offensive Player of the Year

The reigning Super Bowl champions have the Madden cover athlete and plenty of other players who could be in line for awards this coming season. You could have Lane Johnson up for the NFL Protector of the Year, Jalen Hurts in the MVP conversation, and a few players who would be legitimate OPOY candidates. But Barkley is the low-hanging fruit here and someone who is coming off of one of the great years we’ve seen from a running back in recent memory. As tough as that will be for him to duplicate, he’s the reigning OPOY and could very well defend his crown.

Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB: MVP

Jayden Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and could follow that up with an MVP campaign in 2025. There is some trouble in paradise right now as Terry McLaurin isn’t showing up at OTAs, but Daniels proved last year that he’s the tide raising all boats in Washington. This team doesn’t have a DPOY candidate and Daniels might be their only hope at taking home any real hardware in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott, QB: Comeback Player of the Year

Dak Prescott being up for Comeback Player of the Year is probably the most obvious potential award for the Cowboys this coming season, though Micah Parsons is always a viable DPOY candidate if he’s healthy. CeeDee Lamb is also a true OPOY candidate, especially with a healthy Prescott, but if Prescott has a huge year, he’s almost going to win this award by default since he missed so much time last year due to injury.