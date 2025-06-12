Every NFL team's most obvious potential award winner in 2025 season

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks: Mike Macdonald: Coach of the Year

Just like many of the other teams on this list, the process of elimination really leads you to one viable option. In the Seahawks’ case, can you really see any other award besides this one going to a player on the roster? Who is a DPOY candidate in Seattle? Who is an OPOY or MVP candidate, realistically? They don’t have one. With one of the most questionable offensive lines in football, they don’t have a Protector of the Year candidate, either. The Seahawks need to overachieve as a team for Mike Macdonald to take home Coach of the Year honors.

San Francisco 49ers: Christian McCaffrey, RB: Comeback Player of the Year

As many injuries as the 49ers had last season, there are going to be plenty of Comeback Player of the Year candidates in 2025. Christian McCaffrey would be at the top of that list along with Brandon Aiyuk at receiver, but I feel like Coach of the Year is in play for Kyle Shanahan as well. Expectations for the Niners under Shanahan have never been lower than they are this offseason. If the core of players that’s left finds a way to win the NFC West, Shanahan is going to get the glory.

Arizona Cardinals: Jonathan Gannon: Coach of the Year

Another process of elimination leads us to one conclusion with the Cardinals. Jonathan Gannon is an intriguing potential coach of the year candidate because he has had his guys playing well since he got to Arizona, but obviously not well enough. He’s in that limbo right now where he could be on the proverbial hot seat with the organization while also potentially being a favorite for Coach of the Year. The Cardinals are expected to be better this year with their additions defensively, and maybe things really start to click for Gannon’s crew in 2025.

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford, QB: MVP

I think the Rams have a few interesting potential award candidates. You could put Sean McVay near the top of the Coach of the Year favorites list. You have to have Matthew Stafford in the MVP conversation as long as he is healthy. The Rams added Davante Adams in free agency and took underrated tight end prospect Terrance Ferguson with their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Stafford might have arguably the best supporting cast he’s ever had in the pros. This could be a huge year for him.