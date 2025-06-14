Every NFL team's player under the most pressure following minicamp

NFC East

New York Giants: WR Jalin Hyatt

The New York Giants just feel like an organization that is walking on eggshells this offseason. They have a lot of talent defensively, but the offense is loaded with question marks, including the former third-round pick Jalin Hyatt. Matt Sidney of GMen HQ offered up some insight into a make-or-break offseason for the playmaker:

Hyatt enters an uncertain time in NY. He checked out of the 2024 season entirely and is in an interesting spot. Russell Wilson has sung his praise early and often and even worked out with him in L.A. before offseason work even began. The 2022 Biletnikoff winner is hanging by a thread and needs all the help he can get.

Philadelphia Eagles: RB A.J. Dillon

After surprisingly not getting much traction in 2024 NFL Free Agency, AJ Dillon returned to the Green Bay Packers on a rare one-year deal that ultimately didn’t end up working out for him or the team. Dillon is a former second-round pick who is now making his way back to the upper northeast where he played his college ball at Boston College.

The man with the quads that consistently break the internet each offseason has a great gig in Philly, which is to back up and spell Saquon Barkley. But that means he’s going to have to keep the offense moving when he’s out there and maximize touches.

Washington Commanders: WR Luke McCaffrey

Pressure comes in a variety of ways. Some guys are under pressure because they’re fighting for their roster lives, while other guys are under pressure because they’ve drawn some rave reviews coming out of minicamp. In the case of Washington Commanders second-year receiver Luke McCaffrey, it’s the latter.

McCaffrey has been outstanding so far this offseason and looks like he might be poised for a second-year breakout. And there’s going to be some pressure based on how well he’s done this offseason, but the pressure feels a lot healthier than some other situations around the league. Hopefully, folks aren’t expecting him to be exactly like his older brother in terms of dynamic on-field impact.

Dallas Cowboys: TE Luke Schoonmaker

The Dallas Cowboys have a number of guys who are under pressure offensively this year, but it feels like former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker is under the type of pressure that could lead to him being cut or traded at some point this offseason.

Jake Ferguson is already more proven and has carved out a substantial role in the offense. Brevyn Spann-Ford seems to be having a strong offseason program and might even be surpassing Schoonmaker already, even without the pads being on.

The Cowboys just haven’t seen the type of impact from Schoonmaker that you need to see from a player picked within the top 64 selections overall, and their patience is likely wearing thin at this point.