Carolina Panthers - Robert Hunt, OG, $20m per year

Robert Hunt signed a free agency deal with the Carolina Panthers last offseason for the giant price of $20 million per year, but he really wasn't all that great for them. As a whole, the Panthers offensive line is solid and honestly among the best in the NFC. Quarterback Bryce Young really has no excuses in 2025, as the team has added a ton of other offensive talent this offseason.

But it would not shock me to see the team trying to move on from Hunt in some capacity as soon as they can. It's also not hard to find competent iOL play. Robert Hunt is the Panthers worst contract for 2025.

Chicago Bears - Montez Sweat, DE, $24.5m per year

Montez Sweat is a very good player, but I bet you had no idea he's getting paid nearly $25 million per year. Sweat was a trade addition by Bears GM Ryan Poles, and it's not been his best move. In 2024, Sweat played in 16 games and finished with 5.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 12 QB hits. While being a DL is more than just pass rush statistics, you absolutely would expect more in this department from a top-paid DE.

Cincinnati Bengals - The contracts they don't have done

Both Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart do not currently have the contracts they need from the Cincinnati Bengals. Hendrickson has developed into an elite pass rusher with Cincy over the past few seasons, and Stewart is their 2025 first-round pick. There seems to be a distinct possibility that both Hendrickson and Stewart aren't on the field for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, so the already terrible Bengals defense could get even worse.

Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson, QB, $46m per year

Perhaps the worst contract in all of sports, Deshaun Watson's deal is paying him a whopping $46 million per season. He's now torn his Achilles twice and may not take another snap in the NFL if we're being honest. Watson likely won't even be recovered enough to be on the active roster at any point in 2025. This has turned into one of the worst transactions in the history of professional sports, and it's totally derailed the Browns franchise.