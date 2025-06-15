Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott, QB, $60m per year

At $60 million per year, Dak Prescott is the only QB in the NFL who has hit this figure, but he's absolutely not worth it. The QB contract market works like this, though, as we see QBs resetting the top of the market with regularity.

Prescott is an above-average QB and does get quite a bit of hate thrown his way. A lot of that hate is simply because he plays for the Dallas Cowboys, as he would be a better QB option than what many other teams currently have. The veteran QB has always said the right thing and is clearly a top-tier teammate, but the pricetag just isn't a fair assessment of the play the Cowboys get.

Denver Broncos - Ben Powers, OG, $13m per year

The Denver Broncos have done a very nice job at rebuilding their roster and digging themselves out of the Russell Wilson mess they got themselves in. In 2022 and 2023, Wilson's deal was clearly their worst, but if you look across this roster, Denver doesn't really have a bad contract. Ben Powers' deal might be the worst, as he's been pretty average for Denver in his two years with the team, but he's getting paid $13 million per year, which is extremely rich for an interior offensive lineman.

Detroit Lions - Jared Goff, QB, $53m per year

Jared Goff has revived his career with the Detroit Lions, but the playoff success just has not been there. Goff is near the top of the QB market with $53 million per year. At some point, the Lions are going to need their franchise QB to put this team on his back and take them on a run.

If 2025 is yet another year where Detroit falls short in the postseason, what does that say about Goff? The former LA Rams QB needs to show more on the field. The regular season stats are great, but that only goes so far.

Green Bay Packers - Jordan Love, QB, $55m per year

Another QB who falls into this category is Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers. Love is getting paid a whopping $55 million per year, and it's clear that the Packers are banking on him eventually exploding at some point. He's got the athleticism and tools to become a top-5 QB, but no one would dispute that he isn't.

Heck, by the time 2025 is over, Love might be the third-best QB in his own division. Yes, he's a franchise passer, but he's going to end up being another guy in that tier with Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, and others if he can't help take this franchise to the next level.