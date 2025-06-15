Houston Texans - Cam Robinson, LT, $12m per year

I kind of understand why the Houston Texans traded Laremy Tunsil, but with Cam Robinson projected to start at LT for them in 2025, QB CJ Stroud might be running for his life. Robinson just isn't a good player and is probably going to make life harder for Stroud in the pocket. The deal he inked with Houston this offseason pays him an average value of $12 million per year. It's a one-year deal, so Houston doesn't have to stick with Robinson beyond 2025.

But if this was their plan all along for 2025 after trading Tunsil, they should have honestly just kept the veteran tackle.

Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson, QB, $8.49m per year

I am kind of cheating here with this one, as Anthony Richardson is obviously on his rookie deal, but he's been such an awful quarterback for the Colts that it almost felt wrong to not put him on this list. Richardson is unfortunately a hilariously bad player and is already hurt. He could get beat out by Daniel Jones for the starting job, and if that's the case, it could put an end to his time with Indy.

Richardson was a bad college QB to begin with and just got severely over-drafted by Chris Ballard, and missing on the former Florida QB could end up putting a nail into the coffin of Ballard's tenure with the Colts as their GM.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Arik Armstead, DE, $14.5m per year

Starting just one game for the Jaguars in 2024, Arik Armstead produced two sacks and 29 total tackles. The $14.5 million per year price is just way too much for Armstead, who has been in the NFL since 2015 when he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. This was another pretty notable free agency miss by Trent Baalke, who isn't with the team anymore.

Armstead may end up being on the decline, and that's OK, as all NFL players go through this at some point in their careers. He is the team's worst contract approaching the 2025 NFL Season.

Kansas City Chiefs - Jawaan Taylor, RT, $20m per year

I don't know if you heard that, but it's another penalty being called against Jawaan Taylor, the Chiefs $20 million per year right tackle. Taylor has just not been good for KC. According to PFF, he was called for 17 penalties in 2024 and graded out as the 82nd-ranked tackle among 140 qualified players.

Kansas City had to part with Joe Thuney this offseason for financial reasons, as they're now wanting to extend guard Trey Smith, and it would not shock me if Taylor was a cap casualty at some point. He's just not been a $20 million per year player for the team and does often get beaten in pass blocking. He's the Chiefs worst contract for 2025.