Seattle Seahawks - Cooper Kupp, WR, $15m per year

Cooper Kupp has played in 12 games in each of the last two seasons, so the injuries are evident and have kind of followed him his entire career. Kupp is also on the wrong side of 30 and figures to be a focal point of the Seahawks WR room in 2025 since both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett aren't there.

It could be hard for Cooper Kupp to get something going if Sam Darnold reverts back to his old ways and if the veteran WR can't stay on the field. It could be a long year for Kupp and the Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Antoine Winfield Jr, SAF, $21.02m per year

The safety position is tricky, as Antoine Winfield Jr is one of the best in the NFL, but he's atrocious in coverage and played in just nine games in the 2024 season. Winfield hit his stride in 2023 with three interceptions, 12 passes defended, six forced fumbles, six sacks, and 122 total tackles, but the massive deal and the 2024 injury does make things a bit tough here.

Unless he gets back to his old ways and puts the injury concern behind him, the Buccaneers could be staring down a massively overpaid defensive back. He's not making much less per year than Patrick Surtain II.

Tennessee Titans - L'Jarius Sneed, CB, $19.1m per year

L'Jarius Sneed played in just five games in the 2024 NFL Season and is already off to a rocky start with the Tennessee Titans, as he registered zero defended passes and 23 total tackles. Sneed had a great three-year run with the Chiefs from 2021-2023, but it seems like much of that could have been due to the elite coaching from Steve Spagnuolo.

Washington Commanders - Javon Kinlaw, DT, $15m per year

This was a shockingly rich deal when it went down. Javon Kinlaw has not lived up to his draft billing, but in 2024 with the Jets, he did have 4.5 sacks, 40 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and five QB hits, so he was moderately productive, but he's already set to play in his age-28 season, and $15 million per year from the Washington Commanders is just a bit too much money.

The franchise has been able to figure things out over the last year, but this move could end up being one of the worst ones of the Adam Peters era.