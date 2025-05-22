Every NFL team's worst offseason mistake that could sink their ship in 2025

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Banking on all young guys on the defensive front

The Atlanta Falcons made some much-needed investments in the defensive side of the ball, but they went so heavy on offense for so long that I’m not sure they’re going to be able to take the steps forward they hope in 2025 with so much youth on that side of the ball. Getting guys like Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. looks great on paper, but those picks have to hit immediately in order for this team to be relevant late in 2025. And that’s a lot to ask of rookies.

Carolina Panthers: Failing to sign DL Milton Williams in free agency

The Panthers traded away their biggest and best defensive piece last offseason, sending Brian Burns to the New York Giants. That trade left a gaping hole on the defensive front and they have done nothing to effectively add a dynamic presence on that side of the ball to help defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and the worst defense in the league last year. Multiple teams missed on him, but the Panthers' missing on Milton Williams, in particular, set off a chain reaction of them moving to a very clear “Plan B” in free agency. He was the stud they needed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Only adding Haason Reddick to the pass rush

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be much better this year defensively as long as they can stay mostly healthy, but regardless of the health of the majority of that unit, they needed to add guys to the pass rush off the edge. They were desperate enough last year to call Shaq Barrett out of retirement, but the only addition they made in 2025 was bringing in Haason Reddick in NFL free agency. With the Eagles, Reddick was a superstar. With the Jets, he was a super-dud. It’s worth a shot, but not as the only option.

New Orleans Saints: Completely botching the QB situation

The New Orleans Saints obviously didn’t do enough work on Derek Carr and his situation heading into the 2025 offseason. They were caught in a brutal situation shortly before the NFL Draft when they did a crash course on incoming signal callers. And they may have taken the worst risk-reward option of them all with Tyler Shough in the second round. The way the Saints have seemingly botched the QB situation (Carr has now retired) will be this team’s undoing in 2025.