Every NFL team's worst offseason mistake that could sink their ship in 2025

AFC South

Houston Texans: Gutting the offensive line

The Texans needed to upgrade their offensive line in 2025, but they seemingly gutted the weirdest possible names. They traded star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders, arguably the weirdest move of them all. Houston’s approach to “improving” the offensive line is extremely risky, and as much time as CJ Stroud spent on his back last year, I’m not sure it was the right call by GM Nick Caserio.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Cutting Evan Engram

Anytime a new GM and head coach come to an NFL city, they are going to make drastic moves to put their stamp on a roster. James Gladstone and Liam Coen put their stamp on the Jaguars with a variety of salary cap casualties, including cutting tight end Evan Engram. Engram was immediately sought after by two AFC playoff teams – the Broncos and the Chargers – and wound up signing in Denver. As good of a prospect as Brenton Strange may be, the Jaguars dumping Engram felt like an unnecessary move when he could help the team and QB Trevor Lawrence.

Tennessee Titans: Old and ill-advised free agent signings

The Tennessee Titans hired a new general manager in Mike Borgonzi, but their approach to NFL Free Agency remained confusing. They signed Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson at receiver as well as Jaylon Moore on the offensive line. They overpaid for Cody Barton and Dre’Mont Jones defensively. Tennessee’s moves just don’t make sense for a team that is transitioning to a rookie quarterback and they’re likely going to be taking on a decent amount of dead money in the near future when these moves don’t work out.

Indianapolis Colts: Putting any level of stock in Daniel Jones

The Indianapolis Colts have a pretty good-looking roster overall, but the signing of Daniel Jones to compete with Anthony Richardson is about as uninspiring as it gets. Even if Jones was wrongfully cut midseason by the New York Giants, there’s no real proof of concept that he can be anything more than a solid spot starter in the NFL. His 2022 season feels more like a mirage than anything, and even if that’s as good as it gets…how good was it actually? Jones and Richardson have been inefficient turnover machines.