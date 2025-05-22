Every NFL team's worst offseason mistake that could sink their ship in 2025

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: Passing on the draft at running back early

What was abundantly clear for the Dallas Cowboys last year was the lack of a running game, especially compared to their division rivals in Philadelphia. Many people expected the Cowboys to prioritize the running back position in the 2025 NFL Draft but they didn’t spend any picks on that spot until the 5th round (Jaydon Blue). The additions of guys like Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders don’t inspire much confidence at all and if Dallas’s running game struggles this year, we’ll be able to point to their poor offseason process.

Philadelphia Eagles: Not bringing back Mekhi Becton

There’s not much you can really say about the Eagles to truly say something is going to “sink their ship” but lack of continuity on the offensive line might do it. The Eagles snagged Mekhi Becton in free agency last year and he turned into a big-money guard for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025. You can’t keep everyone, but Becton was a great fit in Philly and would have been a smart player to re-sign on their offensive line to keep the starting five together.

Washington Commanders: Downgrading on the defensive front

The Washington Commanders are one of the most exciting teams in the NFL right now after making the NFC Championship in 2024 with star rookie Jayden Daniels, but what are they going to do in 2025? You want to see progression from a young team like this but did the Commanders do enough on the defensive front? I don’t think so. In fact, with the loss of Jonathan Allen and the failure to add impact players off the edge, they have downgraded here and that could be a serious issue over an 18-week season.

New York Giants: Creating a complete mess at quarterback

The New York Giants seem like a team that was the last one to Black Friday shopping. They set out to get the best possible deals and they ended up just getting whatever was leftover and they grabbed as much of it as they could. Signing both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson was weird enough, but after failing to trade up for Cam Ward, the Giants played a bit of small-ball by moving up for Jaxson Dart. Is anyone convinced this is going to work out? I guess you never know.