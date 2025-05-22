Every NFL team's worst offseason mistake that could sink their ship in 2025

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs: Trading Joe Thuney to the Bears

Patrick Mahomes will officially be entering his 30s this year, so why not trade away the best offensive lineman you’ve got protecting him? The Kansas City Chiefs obviously can’t keep everybody, but getting rid of Joe Thuney and doing a favor for Ryan Poles with the Bears? That’s rough. And it could end up costing the Chiefs dearly. I’m skeptical of the offensive line as it is for Kansas City but moving Joe Thuney was a bad move.

Denver Broncos: Not doing enough to surround Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos had one job this offseason – get Bo Nix some help. The question at this point is whether or not they did enough. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder with all of these moves, but the primary additions the Broncos made to the offense were Evan Engram, RJ Harvey, and Pat Bryant. You’re trusting Sean Payton’s eye here a lot. Otherwise, the Broncos might have put Bo Nix in a position to carry the team way too much yet again in 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers: Not properly replacing Joey Bosa

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Najee Harris in NFL free agency only to replace him immediately in the 2025 NFL Draft with Omarion Hampton in the 1st round. For a team that is so hellbent on upgrading in the trenches (passed on Malik Nabers for Joe Alt), why didn’t the Chargers do more to replace Joey Bosa off the edge? There were a number of intriguing players still on the board when they picked in round one, including James Pearce Jr. The Chargers also failed to properly address their secondary in free agency.

Las Vegas Raiders: Horrible free agency period and downgrades defensively

If you evaluate NFL free agency on paper, which is our only choice at this point, the Raiders easily made the weirdest moves possible. The decision to let Trevon Moehrig go after arguably his best season so far as a pro and replace him with Jeremy Chinn? Hate it. The decision to let Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo go only to replace them with Elandon Roberts and Devin White? Yikes. Then you lose Nate Hobbs and replace him with Eric Stokes? I hated everything about free agency for the Raiders.