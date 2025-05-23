Every NFL team's most underrated breakout player (non-rookie) in 2025

AFC East

New England Patriots: Keion White, EDGE

We’ve seen glimpses already from the former second-round pick out of Georgia Tech, but the Patriots are still waiting for the “true” breakout year from Keion White. White had 16 QB hits and played over 800 snaps last year for the Pats, so the production is there, but it’s time for him to take another leap numbers-wise and he’s talented enough to do it. I think White could be in line for a Pro Bowl type of season.

Miami Dolphins: Jaylen Wright, RB

There were a lot of folks who felt like the Jaylen Wright selection was superfluous by the Miami Dolphins, and maybe it was, but he has a chance to take on a much bigger role in 2025. With Raheem Mostert departed in free agency, the Dolphins are going to need other guys to step up in that backfield along with De’Von Achane and Wright is under the microscope. It was a rough rookie year for him overall, but that would make the breakout season that much sweeter, right?

New York Jets: Braelon Allen, RB

The New York Jets are going to be going with a committee approach to the running back position this year, and I will say, I was extremely impressed with what we saw from Braelon Allen in a small sample last season. He wound up racking up 482 yards from scrimmage with three total touchdowns and just turned 21 back in January. Even with Breece Hall on the roster right now, Allen should be in line for a significant increase in workload.

Buffalo Bills: Cole Bishop, SAF

The Buffalo Bills desperately need upgrades in the secondary this coming season, and they need Cole Bishop to take one of the starting safety jobs. As much as you love the story of Damar Hamlin, are he and Taylor Rapp really the future at this position for Buffalo? The Bills used a second-round pick on Bishop, a former Utah star. He played 358 total snaps and started a handful of games, but he’s ready for more.