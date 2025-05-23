Every NFL team's most underrated breakout player (non-rookie) in 2025

NFC North

Detroit Lions: Christian Mahogany, LG

Former Boston College star and Lions sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany has a chance to be one of Detroit’s underrated breakout players this year and one of the most underrated breakout candidates in the league. The Lions need young players to step up on the interior offensive line and Mahogany will get a chance on the left side with second-round pick Jared Wilson coming in on the right side.

Minnesota Vikings: Mekhi Blackmon, CB

Mekhi Blackmon is not only an underrated breakout candidate for the Vikings this year, but he might be in a “make or break” situation for them. He didn’t play in 2024 due to injury but had a really solid year in 2023 when he allowed a QB rating of just 81.1 into his coverage (on 435 snaps). The Vikings need young guys to step up in their secondary this year and Blackmon could be a fun story to watch.

Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR

There are really only obvious breakout player candidates for the Chicago Bears right now but I think the breakout potential of someone like Rome Odunze is getting overshadowed by two things. First of all, Caleb Williams is on every breakout player list. Second of all, the Bears drafting Luther Burden in the second round has given a shiny new toy for everyone to focus on. I loved Odunze coming out of Washington and he should be a 1,000-yard receiver in no time.

Green Bay Packers: MarShawn Lloyd, RB

Injuries wrecked the potential of MarShawn Lloyd pairing up with Josh Jacobs in Green Bay as a devastating duo last year. This year, Lloyd is under some pressure to live up to his third-round draft status, but can he steal snaps from Jacobs? Heck, at this point, can he steal snaps from Emanuel Wilson? The Packers will give him every opportunity to do so and he could surprise some people.