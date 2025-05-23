Every NFL team's most underrated breakout player (non-rookie) in 2025

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL

For Falcons fans, Ruke Orhorhoro might not be the most underrated breakout candidate. In fact, with the team cutting Grady Jarrett, he might be one of the most obvious breakout candidates and even have a lot of pressure to perform this coming season. We saw glimpses from the former Clemson star last year, and with so much youth on that Falcons defensive line, he can be the top dog on the interior, causing havoc.

Carolina Panthers: Jalen Coker, WR

There are a few receivers who are getting more attention and focus in the headlines right now than Jalen Coker, but he quietly had a strong rookie season, developing some chemistry with Bryce Young. The Panthers would love to see first-round picks Tetairoa McMilan and Xavier Legette really emerge this year as the top two options in the passing game, but Coker is going to be a big-time secondary target.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Braswell, EDGE

The Buccaneers didn’t do a whole lot to upgrade their EDGE rush situation this offseason. They brought in Haason Reddick, but how much can we bank on him being the same guy we saw in Philadelphia a couple of years ago? Chris Braswell was a second-round pick in 2024 out of Alabama who ended up having eight QB hits on just 329 total snaps last season. Along with Reddick and YaYa Diaby, the Bucs might have something cooking off teh edge.

New Orleans Saints: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB

The New Orleans Saints are another team that has both a significant need for players to break out as well as a lot of “obvious” potential breakout candidates because of that. You can really take your pick with this team. Kool-Aid McKinstry was the 41st overall pick in last year’s draft and started nine games for the Saints last season, but is still looking for his first NFL interception. Maybe he breaks out this year and winds up leading the team in that category.