Every NFL team's most underrated breakout player (non-rookie) in 2025

NFC East

New York Giants: Theo Johnson, TE

The New York Giants already got stellar contributions from their 2024 NFL Draft class, especially at the offensive skill positions, but the Theo Johnson pick might be another home run by GM Joe Schoen. The 6-foot-6 former Penn State star wound up playing 683 snaps in 12 games, but he wasn’t even targeted 50 times. With an increased target share and a more defined role in the offense, Johnson could be a big-time second-year breakout candidate.

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalyx Hunt, EDGE

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a number of key players on their defensive front after winning the Super Bowl, and you already know Howie Roseman wasn’t going to be caught without a backup plan in place. Jalyx Hunt is poised to take over as one of the top EDGE guys in Philadelphia opposite Nolan Smith after the departure of Josh Sweat, and we really saw a glimpse of what he can do in the postseason with 1.5 sacks, 3 QB hits, and 3 pressures in the Super Bowl run.

Washington Commanders: Luke McCaffrey, WR

Outside of Commanders fans, not many people are talking about Luke McCaffrey anymore these days. McCaffrey went from being a fascinating story in the 2024 NFL Draft as a former college quarterback turned wide receiver like his dad, to drifting into anonymity and now being an afterthought behind the likes of Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. But McCaffrey could emerge as a key third piece at receiver for the Commanders and perhaps even be WR2 by season’s end depending on who is still standing at that point.

Dallas Cowboys: Luke Schoonmaker, TE

This is maybe more manifesting than anything else. The disappointment of the Luke Schoonmaker selection just continues to hurt as the former second-round pick out of Michigan struggles to find his NFL footing. Schoonmaker has proven to be an effective blocker but he was picked in the second round to also be an impact player in the passing game. This year is his opportunity to take Jake Ferguson’s job and solidify himself as TE1 in Dallas.