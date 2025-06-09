Full 2025 NFL season predictions, records, playoffs, and Super Bowl winner

Playoff Matchups

AFC Playoff Matchups

Bye: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills earn the first seed in the AFC playoffs and will have a bye in the first round. Could this propel them to the Super Bowl?

Cincinnati Bengals (7) @ Baltimore Ravens (2)

An intriguing Wild Card matchup would absolutely have the Baltimore Ravens on upset alert here.

Los Angeles Chargers (6) @ Denver Broncos (3)

An AFC West playoff matchup is going to be close no matter what, but the Denver Broncos defense and home crowd could be the deciding factor here.

Kansas City Chiefs (5) @ Houston Texans (4)

The Chiefs will mostly likely be a better football team than the Texans in 2025, so this matchup may go KC's way.

NFC Playoff Matchups

Bye: Washington Commanders

Earning a bye in the first round, can the Washington Commanders one-up their 2024 season and make the Super Bowl?

Arizona Cardinals (7) @ Los Angeles Rams (2)

The frisky Arizona Cardinals aren't quite there yet but could give the LA Rams some troubles in this Wild Card matchup.

Green Bay Packers (6) @ Detroit Lions (3)

Yet again earning a Wild Card seed in the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers are in Detroit in our season predictions, and this could be another one-and-done season for GB.

Philadelphia Eagles (5) @ Atlanta Falcons (4)

The Eagles in a Wild Card spot doesn't quite seem right, but a slight Super Bowl hangover is on the way. However, they should be able to quite easily beat the upstart Falcons in Atlanta.

Super Bowl LX

Washington Commanders vs. Buffalo Bills

The two teams that each lost in the conference championship games in the 2024 NFL Season meet in the Super Bowl in our season predictions. The Commanders and Bills are both Super Bowl contenders and absolutely have a path to a division title and the no. 1 seed in their respective conferences.

The Commanders will have to avoid having a year-two slump under the Jayden Daniels era, and the Bills would have to 'slay the dragon' if you will in the AFC playoffs and finally get past the Kansas City Chiefs. In what could be a back-and-forth game, the Buffalo Bills prevail.

Prediction: Bills win 27-23