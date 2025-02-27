Giants 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team goes heavy on offense in latest mock

65. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

The New York Giants letting Saquon Barkley walk in free agency last year did seem to be a bit of a mistake. The team could benefit from putting another body in this room next to Tyrone Tracy, who was pretty good in 2024, Quinshon Judkins is the pick here with the 65th overall selection, and thus far, the Giants have used their first three picks on the offensive side of the ball, marking a clear trend here in this mock draft.

104. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Gunnar Helm is a notable name in what is a very deep tight end class in the 2025 NFL Draft. Their trade for Darren Waller a couple of years ago clearly did not work, and there really is no reason for this team to not take a tight end in the NFL Draft.

The New York Giants being able to get their offense on the right track is going to put this team right into playoff contention in 2025. We saw just how quickly franchises like the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders turned it around after figuring out the QB position. More weapons for Shedeur Sanders is absolutely what the Giants should look to do.

Gunnar Helm it is at pick 104 in this 2025 NFL Mock draft.

134. Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

Danny Stutsman is an inside linebacker prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft and is someone who could be an enforcer in the middle of the Giants defense for years to come. In 2024 with the Sooners, Stutsman had 109 total tackles and eight tackles for loss.

As a junior last year, he had 104 total tackles and 16 tackles for loss. Across his 47-game collegiate career, Stutsman amassed 37 tackles for loss, this is a player who absolutely knows how to get into the backfield to create some havoc.

With a solid defensive line already in place, the Giants add a player to their ILB room and grab Danny Stutsman.