Giants cap off stellar free agency with insane haul in updated NFL Mock Draft

105. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

The Giants now pivot to the wide receiver room and take Ja'Kobi Lane from USC. Lane is a long, lean wide receiver who does profile as a WR2 in the NFL. He could honestly be a perfect complement to Malik Nabers, who is obviously the Giants best receiver. Lane's height will allow him to instantly become a legitimate downfield and redzone threat as well.

While Wan'Dale Robinson is a different type of receiver, the Giants do have a void since he left for the Tennessee Titans.

145. Jaeden Roberts, OG, Alabama

The interior of the offensive line is where the Giants could look to upgrade. They take Jaeden Roberts from Alabama. There are still some decent iOL players on the free agency market, so the Giants could still sniff around there for an upgrade if the right price arises.

186. VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

VJ Payne is a 6-3 safety from Kansas State with over 200 tackles during his collegiate career. It's worth wondering if Payne is a player who can play near the line of scrimmage and see the field in nickel and dime looks. There are some capable quarterbacks in the NFC East, and the Giants have to ensure those passing offenses are being contained.

109. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

Adding another receiver in this mock draft, the Giants snag De'Zhaun Stribling from Ole Miss. With the offensive line likely in a solid spot, and the run game fixed, now is the time to surround Dart with as many capable receivers as possible.

193. Matt Gulbin, OC, Michigan State

Matt Gulbin is a developmental center prospect from Michigan State and grab him at pick 193 with their final pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It's never a bad idea to bring in some offensive line depth.