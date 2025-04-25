Giants continue poor roster-building and take Abdul Carter at pick no. 3

The New York Giants are among the most dysfunctional teams in the NFL, and they keep that up by taking Abdul Carter with the third pick. For a while there, it seemed like the Giants were going to be taking Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick, but as time went on and the NFL Draft cycle continued, it became clear that Sanders wasn't close to that type of prospect.

With the best two prospects off the board, the Giants go with the best available player at a position they are already stacked at, taking Abdul Carter third overall. This could really make the future of Kayvon Thibodeaux uncertain.

He has finished up his third year in the league and might be on a new team beginning in 2025. If that is the case, Carter would join Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns on a very deep Giants DL. However, the G-Men still have obvious holes all over the roster...

What are the Giants trying to do?

The New York Giants have made mistake after mistake since Joe Schoen took over as GM. They bought into the team that shockingly won nine games and made the playoffs in the 2022 NFL Season, notably giving Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million extension.

That extension was so horrific that they actually cut Jones during the 2024 NFL Season and have since been doing some QB homework. They signed Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson in free agency, and right now, you have to figure that the Giants find a way to get back into Round 1 to perhaps grab Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart.

The Giants have to field a winning team in 2025, but they also have to have the future in mind. Russell Wilson figures to start for the team, but the first sign of struggles could have fans clamoring for whatever QB they end up with.

It's just an overall bad situation for this franchise. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are both on the hot seat and have to figure this thing out. And folks, while Abdul Carter is a talented player, pass rushers generally do not save jobs.

But the Giants passing up on a QB with the third overall pick kind of does tell you how they view the QB class. and even as desperate as the Giants are, them passing on the QB is telling. We'll see what happens, but New York is in a tough situation.