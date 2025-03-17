News broke on Monday that Derek Stingley is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. Which CBs complete this list? It is crazy to think that most NFL position groups are getting the money that we are seeing.

The most recent large extension to make NFL waves was a deal for stud cornerback Derek Stingley of the Houston Texans. His new deal makes him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. Honestly, he might not have that title for much longer, though, as Sauce Gardner is also due for a deal and could break this mark.

After the recent, massive CB deals, let's check out the highest-paid CBs in the NFL.

Highest-paid NFL cornerbacks after massive Derek Stingley extension

4. Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos - $24,000,000/year

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is somehow not the highest-paid CB in the NFL anymore. He did hold this title for a little bit, but now is entrenched at no. 4. Patrick Surtain II was the best CB in football in 2024 and is now a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro through the first four years of his NFL career.

He is only set to enter his age-25 season and is already, truly on a Hall of Fame pace. His four-year extension pays him $24 million per season.

3. Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins - $24,100,000/year

Jalen Ramsey has been one of the best CBs of this generation and was able to land what is likely his last major payday in the NFL. His most recent contract pays him just over $24 million per season. Ramsey has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Los Angeles Rams, and Miami Dolphins.

He's got 24 interceptions in his nine-year NFL career.

2. Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers - $25,000,000/year

Jaycee Horn of the Carolina Panthers was the first cornerback taken in the 2021 NFL Draft and recently agreed to a deal worth $25 million per season. He's been battling injuries during his NFL career, but Panthers GM Dan Morgan has not shied away from spending money.

Horn is now the second highest-paid CB in NFL history, but he obviously held the top mark until the newest highest-paid CB broke it on Monday.

1. Derek Stingley Jr, Houston Texans - $30,000,000/year

Derek Stingley reset the CB market in a huge way, beating out the next highest-paid player in Jaycee Horn by $5 million per season. Stingley's deal is now a whopping $30 million per season. The deal is for three years, and with Stingley still being just 23 years old, he would be able to re-up in a few seasons on what could be another insane number.

After a rookie season plagued by injuries, Stingley has bounced back in a huge way and is now rewarded handsomely.