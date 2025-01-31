How much cap space do the Detroit Lions have for the 2025 NFL Offseason?

The Detroit Lions did not go as far as most of us thought. How much cap space will they have in 2025? Brutal defensive injuries ended up derailing their season, and when you think about it, this seemed to be the year for Detroit. They had the best roster in the NFL when healthy and were blowing out opponents with ease.

Despite all the injuries, they were still able to win 15 games and secure the no. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but the bye week they earned was not enough, as the Washington Commanders bounced them out of the Divisional Round in a shocking upset.

And already, the Lions have lost Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs, so this could be a team that hits a regression in 2025. One way they could avoid that is by continuing to stack the roster as much as possible with top-flight talent.

Lions' GM Brad Holmes is excellent at what he does and is no worse than a top-3 GM in the NFL. Will he also have money to spend in free agency this coming offseason?

The Lions have money to spend in 2025

According to Over The Cap, the Detroit Lions will have over $46 million in cap space available in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Given how many insanely expensive contracts they have on the roster, this is great news for Holmes and his front office. One of the biggest moves they will likely make is extending Aidan Hutchinson, which would save them over $3 million on their 2025 cap figure.

They could also extend stud center Frank Ragnow, which could save them over $6 million more.

If they wanted to, they could also save another $10 million if they restructured the contract of left tackle Taylor Decker, so the Lions do have many moves at their disposal to free up even more space, but when you look at this roster when healthy, it's very good. They don't have many weaknesses. I would say that they could stand to add another player at wide receiver and could also, as usual, fortify their defense.

Detroit is still going to be very good in 2025 - Dan Campbell and the rest of his staff that doesn't get poached to other staffs will have this team ready to go. They are well-run from the top and will again field one of the best rosters in the NFL.