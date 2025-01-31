How much cap space do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have in 2025 offseason?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some work to do this coming offseason. How much cap space will they have in 2025? The Bucs have already had an interesting offseason - they thought they were getting former offensive coordinator Liam Coen back on a contract extension, but Coen ended up leaving the team to be the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So after just one season as the OC, Coen is gone, leaving the Bucs and Baker Mayfield searching for yet another offensive coordinator. Tampa is the epitome of a 'good not great' team, and that is reflective of their QB, too.

Baker Mayfield was very good in 2024, but in the grand scheme of things, he settles in as a good QB with elite upside here and there. The Buccaneers will have to hire a new offensive coordinator to run the show on that side of the ball and will also have some other work to do in the coming offseason.

How much money will they have to spend in free agency in 2025?

What does the Bucs' cap situation look like?

According to Over The Cap, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have just over $2 million in cap space in 2025. Yeah, not great. With them having a ton of financial work to do and needing yet another offensive coordinator, this could be a team set to regress in 2025.

To create some cap space, they could always restructure the contract of guys like Baker Mayfield and Vita Vea, for example. Those two moves could save Tampa Bay about $31 million in cap space, which would be a great start.

If they also wanted to extend Mike Evans for another year or two, that could save them about $16 million more, so they do have some avenues to create a good bit of cap. One of their biggest decisions will be whether or not to re-sign Chris Godwin, their long-time wide receiver who has been among the most productive in the NFL during his career.

Godwin dislocated his ankle in 2024. He has formed a lethal duo with Mike Evans and were two huge pieces in them winning the Super Bowl back in 2020. The Bucs are in the NFC South, which should make life a bit easier for them, but this team isn't going to ascend to the next level. If anything, they'll remain about the same, but with their current situation, I would not be shocked to see a regression.