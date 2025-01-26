The Philadelphia Eagles’ chances of advancing to the Super Bowl have been clouded by an injury to their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts, as they prepare for Sunday’s NFC Championship against the Washington Commanders. Hurts, who suffered a knee injury during the divisional round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams, has been battling the lingering issue throughout the week, casting doubt on his ability to perform at his usual level.

The former second-round pick has expressed optimism about playing in Sunday’s high-stakes game, but the injury has certainly added uncertainty to the Eagles’ game plan. Hurts was limited in practice on Wednesday, and although he remains hopeful, he knows that every day of recovery counts.

“I’ve been progressing, taking it a day at a time,” Hurts told the media. When pressed about whether the injury would affect his performance on Sunday, Hurts gave an answer that left some room for concern. “Every game is different,” he said, before adding, “so I’ll just want to take it a day at a time and continue to progress.”

While Hurts’ positive attitude is a reassuring sign for Eagles fans, the fact remains that a healthy Hurts is crucial for their chances of success, especially in such a high-pressure game. The Eagles are 1-1 against the Commanders this season, with both teams understanding the intensity of this NFC Championship matchup.

Hurts acknowledged the strength of their upcoming opponents, calling the Commanders a “really well-coached group” who “fly to the football.”

The Philadelphia Eagles need Jalen Hurts to win the NFC Championship

The Eagles’ franchise has enjoyed tremendous success with Hurts under center. Since he became the starting quarterback, Philadelphia has posted an impressive 25-12-1 record, highlighting his impact on the team.

However, with the NFC Championship on the line, the stakes are higher than ever. A fully healthy Hurts is arguably the best chance the Eagles have to secure another Super Bowl appearance, and his health is now the focal point of the team’s postseason hopes.

As the days dwindle to Sunday, the Eagles must hold their breath and hope Hurts’ knee heals for the biggest game of the year. His participation in practice on Thursday was a great sign for fans. While Hurts’ leadership and grit are undeniable, the Eagles’ Super Bowl aspirations rest squarely on whether he can play at a high level despite the injury.

Jalen Hurts (knee) and Quinyon Mitchell (shoulder) were upgraded to full participants in today's practice.



Dallas Goedert (ankle) and Cam Jurgens (back) did not participate. Full #Eagles injury report: pic.twitter.com/mzA2MW5SnF — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) January 23, 2025

With a formidable Commanders defense waiting, the pressure is on for Hurts to prove he can deliver when it matters most.