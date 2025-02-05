Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest of all-time with a fourth Super Bowl win?

With a fourth Super Bowl win and third in a row, it might be worth asking ourselves if Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback of all-time. Even if you do not include Super Bowl LIX and look at Mahomes' career thus far, these are some of his accomplishments:



-2nd all-time in QB playoff wins (17)

-3x Super Bowl Champ

-3x Super Bowl MVP

-2x NFL MVP

-2018 APOY

-6x Pro Bowl

-2x All Pro

Is it too early to say this?

I mean, that is quite impressive to say the least. Since he hasn't been a starter for super long, he obviously does not have the high-end passing numbers, but he still does have 32,352 passing yards and 245 passing touchdowns, so it's not like he's putting up shallow numbers in that regard.

If the Kansas City Chiefs three-peat, Mahomes himself is going to have four Super Bowl rings, and that number would put him second all-time with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw, and second only to Tom Brady.

Brady did not win his fourth Super Bowl until his age-37 season, and by the time Brady was in his age-29 season like Mahomes is now, he had three Super Bowl titles and 12 playoff victories. Some may flat-out say no, Mahomes is not the greatest of all-time even with a fourth Super Bowl win, but some would say that becoming the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row might put him over the top.

I do believe it is safe to say that once Mahomes is retired, he may be, clearly, the best QB in NFL history, but even with a Super Bowl win this coming Sunday, Mahomes would still have a ton of work to do to catch Brady.

But no matter how you slice it, what we are watching here is something special, like it or not. I do understand that many NFL fans have Chiefs' fatigue, and I would be one of those people, but the greatness is on display, and we just have to deal with it.

All eyes will be on the Philadelphia Eagles and if they are able to temporarily put an end to the Chiefs' dynasty. They did not get the job done two years ago when the teams met in the Super Bowl, but the Eagles are going to get a second chance at this thing, and if Jalen Hurts and Philly are victorious, perhaps we will need to have some conversations about Hurts...