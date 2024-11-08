It may be time for the Dallas Cowboys to embrace a full-scale rebuild
It's been a season to forget for the Dallas Cowboys, and they may not only have their QB out for the year, but probably need a full-scale rebuild. It's gone from bad to worse for Dallas. Starting QB Dak Prescott has what seems to be a pretty nasty hamstring injury, and it could actually keep him out the rest of the season:
Even with Prescott in the lineup, the Cowboys are just... bad.
They are weak in the trenches. They can't stop the run or run the ball. Not being able to do at least one of these at a high level would keep any NFL team from success. Dallas can't do either at a competent level, and Dak Prescott is not nearly good enough to carry a team like, for example, Joe Burrow has had to do.
Frankly, the Cowboys should shut Prescott down for the rest of the 2024 NFL Season. Tell him to take his time with his hamstring injury, and while that may sound a bit harsh, it's the truth. The Cowboys waited too long and extended both Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb for more money than they needed to spend.
It was a disasterclass by Jerry Jones, and his continual mistakes have left the Dallas Cowboys where they are now. The team needs to accept where they are and rebuild. Rebuilding through the NFL Draft is honestly how the Cowboys enjoyed a ton of regular season success for years, but their failure to hit on recent draft picks and odd free agency decisions has left this roster missing many pieces.
It's time for the Cowboys to make some major moves. Trading Micah Parsons may seem steep, but he's worth multiple first-round picks. That's someone who could help them kickstart a rebuild. It's time for Jerry Jones to also swallow his pride, clean house with the coaching staff, bring in a young and innovative mind into the building and put this roster through a serious house-cleaning.
The Cowboys won't be able to sustain success if they try to cut corners on a re-tooling. It just does not work; no team in the NFL has sustained success by doing this. While we have seen the Dallas Cowboys go 12-5 in each season from 2021-2023, the team is a shell of its former self and need to rebuild.
The next few months for the Dallas Cowboys will be very interesting.