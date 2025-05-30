It’s pretty rare for tight ends to have success right away in the NFL. There have only been a handful of tight ends in NFL history who have made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, but none have been a first-team All-Pro selection in their first year. That was until the 2024 season when Brock Bowers beat out George Kittle for the top spot on the AP’s list.

Bowers was completely dominant as a rookie, catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. When you add in his rushing production, he was just the 10th tight end in NFL history to record 1,200 yards from scrimmage in a single season. But unlike some of the other tight ends on this list, he didn’t get the benefit of playing with Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Lamar Jackson, or Dan Fouts. Instead, he played with Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew, and Desmond Ridder.

Brock Bowers became the NFL's best TE rather quickly

You can make a case that the 2024 season for Brock Bowers was the most impressive season we’ve ever seen from a tight end in the NFL. But where does he rank among his peers going into the 2025 season? In a recent article by John Kosko of Pro Football Focus, he ranked the top 32 tight ends in the league going into the new year. Bowers came in at No. 2, just behind Kittle. Here is what he had to say about the All-Pro from Georgia entering Year 2:

"You might argue that this is a generous ranking for Bowers after one season in the NFL, but a changing of the guard may be near after what he accomplished as a rookie. The Georgia product ranked second in PFF WAR and third in PFF overall grade in 2024. Despite dealing with arguably the worst quarterback room in the NFL, he produced an all-time rookie season." John Kosko, Pro Football Focus

I would argue that No. 2 isn’t generous, it’s too low. While it’s true that George Kittle is the better blocker, Bowers is the far more dynamic receiver of the two and his ability to make plays after the catch is generational. And this piece is about projecting forward and looking ahead to the 2025 season rather than resting on the accomplishments of previous seasons.

Kittle is a fantastic player, and there is no doubt that he will have a strong 2025 season, provided that he stays healthy. But Bowers is the better player right now, and there isn’t a single tight end in the league you would take over him right now. He truly is a one-of-a-kind talent, and we shouldn’t be surprised if he has an even better season in Year 2 with a much more stable quarterback situation.

Brock Bowers is the best tight end in the league and look for him to extend the gap between him and the No. 2 tight end this year.