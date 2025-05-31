It's only OTAs but the Broncos might be the most improved NFL team in 2025

Just one year ago at this time, the Denver Broncos were arguably the laughing stock of the NFL.

The Broncos had to cut Russell Wilson last offseason, taking on an unprecedented near-$90 million in dead cap as a result. The Broncos were operating last offseason without having had first-round picks in the 2022 or 2023 NFL Draft classes. They were laughed at for taking Bo Nix as the 6th quarterback of the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sean Payton was being destroyed by the national media for the way he was assembling (and disassembling) the Denver Broncos' roster, trading away former 1st-round pick Jerry Jeudy, cutting All-Pro safety Justin Simmons, and making a handful of other very controversial moves.

Not to mention, the Broncos didn't have a ton of flexibility to attack NFL free agency last offseason.

As a result, they were labeled the 31st-ranked roster in the NFL going into the year by Pro Football Focus, but the 2024 season and 2025 offseason have provided this team a dramatic and drastic shift -- in the best possible way.

Broncos roster leaps into top 10 of PFF overall rankings after 2025 offseason

The Broncos may have ranked 31st in PFF's roster rankings last year, but they are all the way up at 9th overall in the latest roster rankings.

What changed for this team to see such a dramatic shift?

The development of Bo Nix last year was obviously critical. The Broncos have clearly found their franchise quarterback of the present and future as Nix would have absolutely been considered as having the best rookie year for a QB in NFL history were it not for Jayden Daniels having a slightly better year overall in the same rookie class.

Nix accounted for more touchdowns (35) than any other rookie last season, and the Broncos upgraded the roster around him in 2025.

Most notably, the Broncos upgraded the already-stellar 3rd-ranked scoring defense from a year ago. They added Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw as playmakers in the middle from the 49ers. They used their first-round pick on Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, arguably the best corner in the draft.

They signed veteran tight end Evan Engram in free agency, a move that is going to give Bo Nix a veteran outlet he desperately lacked in 2024.

The Broncos also have the highest roster retention rate in the NFL this year at over 86 percent. The team that won 10 games last year is mostly intact and they have something to truly build on.

This Broncos team jumping 22 spots in arbitrary roster rankings may ultimately mean nothing, but it's clear that the perception of this team has shifted and they are a team to watch in 2025.