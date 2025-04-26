Jaguars add explosive RB in Round 4 and take speedster Bhayshul Tuten

With one of the first picks on Day 3 in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars took RB Bhayshul Tuten from Virginia Tech. The Jaguars have had a very interesting NFL Draft thus far, as no move has been as big as them moving up three slots in Round 1 to take Travis Hunter, the dual-threat player from Colorado.

Hunter is probably going to primarily be a wide receiver in the NFL and could create a lethal duo with Brian Thomas Jr, who was sensational as a rookie. Well, here in Round 4, the Jaguars take Bhayshul Tuten, one of the most explosive running backs in the draft.

The Jaguars are stacking up offensive weapons for Trevor Lawrence

First-year GM James Gladstone and first-year head coach Liam Coen have clearly installed more of an offensive-focused offseason for the Jaguars, and this is surely because they finally want to stabilize things once and for all around Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence has been in the NFL for four seasons and really has never settled into being the high-end franchise QB people thought he was going to be. And now with both Travis Hunter and Bhayshul Tuten in the picture, the Jags have a lethal foundation of offensive players.

Tank Bigsby is another RB they have in the room who emerged last year, but this does throw a ton of doubt into Travis Etienne's tenure with the Jags, who played with Lawrence in college. Etienne could be some trade bait here on Day 3 if the team feels confident that they can field a top RB room with Bigsby and Tuten.

If Trevor Lawrence cannot settle into this new era and regime, there could be bigger questions about whether or not this player is actually a franchise QB in the NFL, but he's now got the weapons to be one.