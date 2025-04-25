Jaguars make league altering move to trade up and take Travis Hunter

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns have agreed on a deal that sends the second overall pick to Duval County, and they use it to take Travis Hunter. Folks, we have a huge trade that just went down, as the Jaguars have traded up for the second overall pick.

They take Travis Hunter, the freak-of-nature wide receiver and cornerback from Colorado. Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 and truly turned out to be one of the more historically rare players we have ever seen.

Jaguars make bold move and trade up for Travis Hunter

You have to think that the Jaguars will be using Hunter as a wide receiver primarily and perhaps sprinkle him in at some cornerback here and there. For the Jaguars, who hired a new GM and head coach this offseason, it's a clear indication that they are wanting to kick off this era with a bang and perhaps try to set this team up for a ton of success for the long-term.

The Cleveland Browns do have a good bit of roster holes and surely do not mind acquiring all of this capital in them moving down. The Browns, and specifically GM Andrew Berry really seemed to love Travis Hunter, but I suppose every single NFL Draft pick has their price.

The Browns will be on the clock, as of now, with the fifth overall selection, and who knows at this point who they will take. Cleveland does need a QB, and with the extra ammo they now have in moving down, they could use some of that to perhaps trade up from their second-round selection.

There is already so much going on and so many draft picks that have been thrown all over the place already. Only time will tell what happens, but already, we have an insane start to the 2025 NFL Draft.