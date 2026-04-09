Jaguars solidify top spot in AFC South in brand-new 2026 mock draft

Round 3 | 88th overall: Tyler Onyedim, DL, Texas A&M

One of the Jaguars' top needs heading into this draft is the interior defensive line, and one of the most underrated players who can help them address that on Day 2 is Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim.

Onyedim was previously at Iowa State for four years before transferring over to Texas A&M, which has become a bit of a common thing for top-tier players on the defensive front at the college level these days. He capitalized on the move, racking up 8.5 tackles for loss and 48 total tackles, both the highest numbers of his collegiate career.

Onyedim looks like he could immediately be an impact run defender at the NFL level with upside in the pass rush department.

Round 3 | 100th overall: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

The Jaguars have a number of options on the roster right now at the running back spot, even after Travis Etienne left for the Saints in free agency. But at some point within their top-five picks, it wouldn't be a shock to see them go after a back who can bring some of that big play ability they will be missing without Etienne.

Emmett Johnson didn't blow people away with his 40-yard dash time, but he was outstanding as an all-around back at Nebraska and has the traits to be an impact player in the passing game from the running back position at the next level. Between Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez, LeQuint Allen Jr., and Emmett Johnson, the Jaguars can replace Etienne by committee.

Round 4 | 124th overall: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan

To round out this top-5 mock draft for the Jaguars, we've got them addressing their pass rush depth with Jaishawn Barham, a fascinating study for this year's draft class. He's a big, athletic off-ball linebacker who is good enough as a pass rusher that some out there believe he's going to play full-time EDGE in the NFL.

He had a season-high 10 tackles for loss this past season and was a playmaker all over the place for Michigan's defense. Anthony Campanille will be able to get the most out of him at the next level.