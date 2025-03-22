The New York Giants made a notable move Friday evening, signing veteran quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal, with incentives that could push the total value to $16 million.

The decision to bring in Winston adds an experienced presence to the quarterback room, but it does not necessarily signal the end of their search for a long-term solution at the position.

Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants were widely considered one of the favorites to select a quarterback in the first round. Their struggles at the position have been well-documented, and with Daniel Jones no longer present, the franchise is exploring other options.

Signing Winston appears to be more of a security measure rather than a definitive answer.

Jameis Winston is a relaible safety blanket for the New York Giants

Winston, 31, is a capable signal-caller with a proven ability to lead a team under pressure. His time with the Cleveland Browns in 2024 showcased resilience, as he stepped into a difficult situation and kept the team competitive.

Despite his well-known tendency to turn the ball over, Winston still possesses the arm talent and leadership qualities that make him a viable option in the right system.

However, his interception issues continue to be a concern. Throughout his career, Winston has struggled with decision-making, which has prevented him from solidifying himself as a long-term starter. That uncertainty likely explains why the Giants remain open to other quarterback possibilities.

New York’s front office has reportedly considered drafting a rookie quarterback and is still monitoring Aaron Rodgers’ situation in free agency. While Winston provides a short-term solution, the Giants may still look to secure a younger, high-upside option in the draft or push for a veteran with experience.

With few options remaining, Winston could become a starting quarterback if the front office believes in his potential.

The signing of Winston is a smart move in that it gives the Giants stability at the position while allowing them to keep their options open. It also suggests that the franchise is far from settled on its quarterback plans for 2025 and beyond.

Expect more moves to come, as New York continues to explore all avenues in search of its next franchise quarterback.

