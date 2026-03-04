Kyler Murray's perfect fit after Cardinals release is a no-brainer

It's the end of an era for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. The #1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and former Heisman Trophy winner is officially going to be hitting free agency on March 11 where he can sign with any team for the league minimum.

Even though Murray hasn't been nearly as effective or available in recent years, the fact that he's able to sign for the minimum and stick the Cardinals with the majority of the bill for the 2026 season makes him one of the most worthwhile short-term risk/reward options for quarterback-needy teams.

Murray is going to be wanting a situation that can rehabilitate his value and get him to a big-money contract in the 2027 offseason, and there's one potential landing spot that makes more sense than any other: The Minnesota Vikings.

Kyler Murray's ideal destination after being cut is the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are in a state of limbo with their own former first-round pick JJ McCarthy, who has now been with the team for two seasons and really hasn't provided the team with any long-term clarity at the game's most important position.

Murray's fit with the Vikings' offense is perfect, at least from the player's perspective, because you have Kevin O'Connell in charge of the offense. O'Connell has done a tremendous job as the head coach of the Vikings, and although this statement may seem contradictory because of the status of JJ McCarthy right now, O'Connell is the ideal coach for a quarterback like Murray looking to get his value back to "franchise QB" status.

And the Vikings, quite frankly, should be jumping out of their seats at the fact that Murray has been cut. To trade for Murray would have been prohibitive because of the Vikings' cap situation, but to get him for the veteran minimum makes that move realistic. And not only is it realistic, but it would probably be roster malpractice for the Vikings not to do it.

Murray would have the chance to throw to Justin Jefferson, the best receiver in the league. He'd be on a team with some of the best coaching in the NFL, and a group that won nine games last season and 14 the year before that.

Murray and his agent will see what Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings did for Sam Darnold and want a piece of that.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #AZCardinals will release QB Kyler Murray and the #Vikings are a team to watch to eventually land him. pic.twitter.com/tQcwK2uKJs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2026

Both the Vikings and Kyler Murray need short-term situations that make sense. This is a situation that makes a lot of sense for both sides as we get ready for the game of musical chairs at the quarterback position in 2026.