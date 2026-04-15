Latest 3-Round NFL mock draft features crazy trades and shocking selections

No. 17) Detroit Lions — Kadyn Proctor, offensive tackle, Alabama

This is about as Dan Campbell of a selection as this can get. Proctor is an absolute monster at offensive tackle, though his foot speed in pass protection is average at best, which has led to some possibilities of a move to guard. With Taylor Decker gone, Proctor could start at left or right tackle, especially if the Lions choose to move Penei Sewell to left tackle.

No. 18) Los Angeles Rams (via Vikings) — Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, Arizona State

The Rams take advantage of the trade-down and gain draft capital to invest in one of the most talented wide receivers in the draft. The No. 1 rated wideout on my board, Tyson has the chance to be a special player in the NFL if he remains healthy, showcasing the competitive toughness and skill set to thrive in Sean McVay's offense.

No. 19) Carolina Panthers — Dillon Thieneman, safety, Oregon

It is a dream scenario for the Panthers, landing one of the best defenders in the draft at a position that is lacking a dynamic player on the backend of the team's defense. Thieneman is an elite ball hawk with ample versatility, range, athleticism, and football IQ to thrive as a potential Pro Bowl safety in the NFL.

No. 20) Arizona Cardinals (via Cowboys) — Malachi Lawrence, edge rusher, Central Florida

Another shocker is the Top-20 selection of Lawrence, who has had a great rise from the Shrine Bowl to the scouting combine with great showcases in either event. This is a long pass rusher with a hefty bag of moves that must be taught to be brought together while continuing to grow as a run defender. The Cardinals may not be competing for the postseason anytime soon, so there would be little pressure on Lawrence to thrive early on.

No. 21) Pittsburgh Steelers — Omar Cooper Jr., wide receiver, Indiana

Cooper just feels like a player who would represent the city of Pittsburgh well. He's a tough player who plays like a running back after the catch with impressive balance and physicality to pair with a great pass-catching skill set. For the Steelers, he could become a favorite target of Aaron Rodgers or whoever the starter will be at quarterback.

No. 22) Los Angeles Chargers — Emmanuel Oregon, guard, Oregon

It would not surprise me to see John Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz attack the offensive trenches at No. 22, no matter what. Pregnon is a terrific mover and displacement blocker who can thrive in multiple blocking schemes. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel would get him in space and allow him to succeed on combo and duo blocks.

No. 23) Philadelphia Eagles — Kenyon Sadiq, tight end, Oregon

Philadelphia could've gone the tackle route here with Blake Miller or Max Iheanachor, but adding more weapons to the offense is always intriguing, especially with the A.J. Brown trade rumors. As Dallas Goedert gets older, Sadiq would be a great No. 2 as the move end or big slot while developing his play strength as a run blocker.

No. 24) Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars) — KC Concepcion, wide receiver, Texas A&M

Much has been discussed around Concepcion's drops, but the issues have mostly been around his catch technique, which can improve, easing my concerns for his prospects at the next level. Denzel Boston is an option here if they want size, but Concepcion is an excellent route runner who provides great return specialist value and speed after the catch.

No. 25) Chicago Bears — Zion Young, edge rusher, Missouri

Young's range in this draft is fascinating: he could go as high as No. 17 to Detroit or fall into the middle of the second round. The Bears could have some serious intrigue in Young's edge-setting ability and speed-to-power, which gives Ben Johnson an exciting young pass rusher to add to his defense.

No. 26) Buffalo Bills — CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia

​​The Bills need youth and competition at linebacker, with Matt Milano getting hurt and unable to stay healthy consistently. Allen is in contention to be the first linebacker drafted after Styles and Reese, as his range, closing speed, tackling, and football intelligence stand out as a great fit for Buffalo's new defensive system.

No. 27) San Francisco 49ers — Caleb Lomu, offensive tackle, Utah

The No. 1 rated offensive tackle on my draft board, Lomu, should be the first player at his position drafted, but there are play strength and mechanical concerns that could scare some teams. Maybe not the 49ers, who add their successor for Trent Williams, and could see the field sooner than later if Williams were to miss time with an injury.

The best available offensive lineman should be the choice here for Houston, or a defensive tackle to shore up the defensive trenches. Miller is an experienced tackle with ample pass-blocking skills and a mauler mentality as a run blocker that can get him by as he improves the technical aspects of his game.

No. 29) Arizona Cardinals (via Chiefs) — Ty Simpson, quarterback, Alabama

Arizona Cardinals sent No. 34 and No. 104 to Kansas City Chiefs for No. 29 overall

Monti Ossenfort makes another daring move for the Cardinals to take the second quarterback off the board at No. 29 overall. Simpson has his fair share of concerns, but landing with an offensive-minded head coach in Mike LaFleur gives the Cardinals a baseline to succeed in overall play in the coming seasons. If Simpson thrives, this could be the move of the draft.

No. 30) Miami Dolphins (via Denver Broncos) — Ahkeem Mesidor, edge rusher, Miami (FL)

Mesidor stays home with the Dolphins in this final mock draft. Currently rated as my No. 3 edge rusher in this year's class, the All-American and All-ACC pass rusher is one of the most disruptive players in the draft. If Jeff Hafley is able to get at least five years of ample production from Mesidor, this selection is worth it 10 times out of 10.

No. 31) New England Patriots — Jacob Rodriguez, linebacker, Texas Tech

While I am much lower on Rodriguez than the consensus, his instincts and football intelligence are special, and it allows him to be in the right spots at the right time. The Patriots need a playmaker at linebacker, and the best off-ball defender in college football last season would be that guy for the NFL's championship runner-ups.

No. 32) Seattle Seahawks — Avieon Terrell, cornerback, Clemson

Terrell's lackluster pro day shouldn't keep him from falling in the draft if teams saw the same thing everyone else did: an explosive, rangy defender with run defense prowess, closing speed, and coverage diversity to be an ample inside-out starter at the next level. The things Mike McDonald could do with Terrell in the secondary entice me.