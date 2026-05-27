Latest Brendan Sorsby update could throw unexpected drama into 2026 NFL season

The 2026 NFL season is already shaping up to be one of the most interesting and drama-filled in recent memory. The combination of 2025 breakout teams with 2026 bounce-back teams is already enough to potentially give us one of the deepest groups of teams we've seen in an individual season, but the quarterback position is as loaded as we've seen it in a decade, at least.

And soon, there might be another talented quarterback added to the mix, and in the most unexpected way possible.

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has officially had his request for reinstatement in 2026 denied by the NCAA, and the next step for him in this process might end up being the NFL Supplemental Draft.

Sorsby is considered a potential 1st-round prospect with elite arm talent, and even with his gambling issue being the reason why he might never play at the college level again, NFL teams would almost certainly welcome him with open arms.

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby could throw an unexpected wrinkle in loaded NFL QB field

There has been plenty of chatter in recent weeks that NFL teams have viewed Sorsby as a future 1st-round talent, maybe even of the top-5 variety.

That would be impressive considering this year's upcoming quarterback class already includes the likes of Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Drew Mestemaker, Julian Sayin, LaNorris Sellers, and plenty of others added into the mix. It's expected to be one of the deepest quarterback draft classes in recent memory, even including the vaunted 2024 class which featured six quarterbacks coming off the board in the top-12 picks overall.

The idea that Sorsby could be included in that mix, possibly even near the top of it, is significant.

There hasn't been an NFL Supplemental Draft since 2019, which makes sense considering how much the NCAA transfer rules have changed through the years. There simply aren't as many reasons for players to need to enter the Supplemental Draft, so the NFL doesn't hold one. But this year could be an exception.

Sorsby could quickly find himself from being the presumptive starting quarterback at Texas Tech this fall to being on an NFL roster as a team's franchise quarterback. It would be a dramatic turn of events, but possibly a very fortuitous one for some NFL teams.

There are obviously teams in the NFL right now that don't have clarity at the quarterback position for the long-term future: Browns, Cardinals, Jets, Dolphins, Steelers, just to name a few. The idea of a team using a 1st-round pick on a player in the Supplemental Draft is typically far-fetched and beyond the realm of even unrealistic, but Sorsby could change the equation.

And although he would be arriving very late in the offseason process, he could also throw a very fun wrinkle into an already highly-anticipated season. Imagine if a talented roster like the Jets could add Sorsby now, and still have two 1st-round picks to work with.

The really intriguing thing is that there should be clarity on all of this in the rather near future. Sorsby has a court date on June 1, but we could see his situation unfold before teams take the field for training camp in mid-July.