Latest Browns injury update could bury the team deeper in AFC North

Not that the AFC North is a wide open division heading into the 2025 season, by any means, but the Cleveland Browns didn't need anything else happening at training camp to bury them even deeper down in the depths.

Unfortunately, the latest injury update out of Browns training camp is an update the team simply can't afford at this point in time, as they're already dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball and have very little margin on the roster.

Cornerback Martin Emerson, a contract year player who is in desperate need of a bounce-back year, was apparently carted off the field at Browns practice and it didn't look or sound good.

Martin Emerson injury at Browns training camp is a major cause for concern

#Browns CB Martin Emerson is down here at practice. Cart taking him off. pic.twitter.com/vociHQncVS — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 29, 2025

Emerson had four interceptions and 14 passes broken up in the 2023 season when it looked like he was emerging as one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL. He allowed a completion rate of 46.8 percent into his coverage with a QB rating of 46.3. It wasn't just a net negative to throw in Emerson's direction, it was downright foolish.

The 2024 season did not yield the same type of results. Emerson went from giving up zero touchdowns in 2023 to giving up a career-worst five touchdowns in 2024, and his took a bit of a nosedive as he allowed more yards after the catch than any previous year in his NFL career.

Still, the Browns were hopeful for a big bounce-back year from Emerson, and if this team had anything at all to hang its hat on, it was a talented secondary. The Browns have had the trio of Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, and Greg Newsome for going on four years now, and those guys make up arguably the best all-around trio of corners in the league.

Having Emerson carted off at training camp, with a towel over his head, and ownership immediately informed of his injury, is not good at all.

Emerson’s being carted off the field with a towel over his head. He planted his left leg at the end of the play and fell to the ground. Couldn’t put any weight on the leg as he was helped to the cart. https://t.co/v0FKcmC4fj — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 29, 2025

This is the last thing anyone wants to see at any practice around the NFL.

The Browns are not in a position to be able to sustain an injury like this. They will obviously still have Ward and Newsome, but they join a long list of NFL teams now that could be in the market for some cornerback help as the season approaches.