Los Angeles Rams get aggressive in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Thanks to the Atlanta Falcons, the Los Angeles Rams have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The thing here with the Rams is that Matthew Stafford is getting up there in age and might not have much more time left in the NFL before Father Time hits him. I am not saying Stafford is going to abruptly decline or anything, but he's close to 40 years old.

The Rams need to consider snagging a QB at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft, as Sean McVay and Les Snead surely want to keep this window wide open when Stafford does call it quits or just isn't that effective anymore. Unfortunately for many teams, the QB class here in 2026 just does not appear to be that good, so many teams could invest more into the 2027 class, but we're a ways away from that.

In this 7-Round Los Angeles Rams NFL Mock Draft, the team gets a bit aggressive and really tries to extend this window a bit.

Los Angeles Rams 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

13. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

With the Los Angeles Rams having two first-round picks, their first selection is all the way up at 13, and this could be a very huge selection for the Rams. The team does have a bit of a weakness in the secondary, so a cornerback makes a lot of sense here.

Jermod McCoy is one of the best CB prospects in the class and is a very logical choice here at pick 13. However, I could also see a path where the Rams trade one of their two first-round picks to get an immediate upgrade at the position, and we have seen the front office get very aggressive with first-rounders in prior years.

The Rams keep this pick, though, in our mock draft.